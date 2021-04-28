Virginia Tech blanks ETSU 12-0 on the baseball diamond

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s pitching was stellar on Tuesday night. It started with junior Ryan Okuda who went 4.2 innings, giving up four hits and striking out four. While freshman Griffin Green picked up the win out of the bullpen — going 2.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out two.

“That was probably one of our better played games this year,” said Hokies head coach John Szefc. “Our pitching staff did not walk a batter and only gave up one free base. Seven guys had RBIs, we had contributions from a lot of guys.”

The Hokies bats were alive as well. Kevin Madden went 3-of-4 at the plate including a double and 4 RBIs. Gavin Cross also went 3-of-4 including a double and 2 RBIs and Nick Biddison added an RBI triple.

Virginia Tech will now prepare for a 3-game weekend series with state-rival Virginia.