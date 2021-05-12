The Latest: MLB's Blue Jays adding fully vaccinated sections

Toronto Blue Jays including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates at the end of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Toronto Blue Jays are moving north in June and have added fully vaccinated seating sections at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, increasing the ballpark’s seating capacity to 35% for the first eight home games.

That's in line with the latest guidelines from New York state. The Blue Jays will play several home games in Buffalo due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada because of COVID-19.

Blue Jays tickets go on sale on May 20, and tickets for the minor league Bisons go on sale Tuesday.

Fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, choosing between physically distanced and fully vaccinated seating sections. Tickets will be sold in pods of up to four seats, with each pod spaced a minimum of six feet apart. They’re available to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

Fully vaccinated sections will be able to have full capacity.

Ad

Face coverings will be required for all fans aged two and older.