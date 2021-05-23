The Latest: Ancer shoots low round of 65 at PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, hits on the fifth tee during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Abraham Ancer posted the lowest score of the PGA Championship with his 65 in the final round.

Ancer had seven birdies and no bogeys to finish at 1-under par for the tournament. He took advantage of the milder, less windy conditions at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. There might be more such low rounds ahead; leader Phil Mickelson and second-place Brooks Koepka tee off in about an hour.

Wind coming off the Atlantic battered the course for much of the first three rounds, confounding the world's best golfers in the year's second major.

noon

On the fourth and final day, it's a new look at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship. The early scoring looks different, too.