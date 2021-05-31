Brazil to host Copa America after Argentina is stripped

SAO PAULO – Brazil will host Copa America for the second consecutive time after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of hosting rights for the tournament, prompting local health experts to criticize the decision to hold the troubled event in one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, announced the move on Monday hours after Argentina was ruled out amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 as street protests against President Iván Duque rocked the nation.

CONMEBOL added that the tournament is confirmed to take place between June 13 and July 10. Brazil is the defending champion, winning the competition in 2019 as hosts. The Brazilian soccer confederation did not respond a request for comment from The Associated Press.

“The host cities and the fixtures will be confirmed by CONMEBOL within hours. The oldest international tournament in the world will make the whole continent cheer!” the South American body said.

Ad

“CONMEBOL thanks (Brazil) President Jair Bolsonaro and his team, and also the Brazilian soccer confederation for opening the doors of this country for the safest sporting event in the world today. South America will shine in Brazil with all its stars," the soccer body said.

Dominguez also thanked the Brazilian president, who has challenged social distancing restrictions and called for a return to normal life despite a slow vaccine rollout. Less than 11% of the Brazilian population has been fully vaccinated against the virus, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

The president’s handling of the pandemic response is under investigation by a Brazilian senate inquiry. On Saturday thousands of Brazilians took the streets to protest against his administration.

“The Brazilian government showed quickness and decision making skills in a moment that is fundamental for South American soccer,” Domínguez said. He added Brazil “lives in a moment of stability, has a proven infrastructure and accumulated recent experience to organize a tournament of this magnitude.”

Ad

Ad