Keyshawn Davis to fight at Tokyo Olympics despite going pro

FILE - Boxer Keyshawn Davis poses after a weigh-in ahead of a fight against Jose Antonio Meza in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo. Keyshawn Davis was awarded a place in the Tokyo Olympics boxing tournament on Monday, June 7, 2021, allowing the lightweight to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after he turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Keyshawn Davis' quest for Olympic gold is back on.

Davis and two fellow American boxers were awarded places in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, allowing Davis to make an improbable return to USA Boxing five months after the touted lightweight turned professional amid conflict with the national governing body.

The 22-year-old Davis won his first three pro fights over the past 3 1/2 months, and now he will be one of the favorites in the 63-kilogram division in Tokyo.

He is likely the top men's candidate for a gold medal on the U.S. team, which is sending five men to Tokyo with the additions of Davis, featherweight Duke Ragan and middleweight Troy Isley at the conclusion of the haphazard Olympic qualifying process caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. initially qualified only two men and four women, but the late additions have brought the contingent to nine fighters, and the team is still holding out hope of getting a 10th to Tokyo.

Ad

Although Davis still can't quite fathom how it all happened, he is overjoyed to be back in a USA Boxing uniform while the team wraps up its final training camp at its home base in a vacant department store in Colorado Springs.

“I did not expect this at all when I went pro,” Davis told The Associated Press. “I was not looking to come back to the amateurs. I was happy with my decision. I was a happy fighter. I could make my own schedule, travel wherever I want and make good money. But when the Olympics came back to me, it was a no-brainer to go back.”

Davis, Ragan and Isley are joining a still-undetermined number of boxers allowed to fight in Tokyo after turning pro because of rule changes enacted before the Rio de Janeiro Games allowing professional prizefighters into the Olympic field.

Ad

Ad