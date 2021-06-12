Big-winning whippet, Pekingese face off at Westminster show

Mathew, a French bulldog, wins the top prize in his breed group at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – The Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals are shaping up to be a clash of canine titans.

One is Bourbon the whippet, the prestigious show's runner-up last year and the winner of the huge American Kennel Club National Championship show in December. Another is Wasabi the Pekingese, the AKC show's 2019 winner and the grandson of Westminster's 2012 best in show.

Both trotted Saturday to slots Sunday's final ring, as did Mathew, a French bulldog that happens to live with Bourbon, and Connor, an old English sheepdog. Three more finalists will be selected Sunday night, when they all vie for best in show.

For Bourbon, the honor comes three months after having her first litter of puppies.

“She’s come a long way — as a really unruly puppy, and then a really great show career, and then a mom” that doted on her five pups, said handler Cheslie Pickett Smithey of Sugar Valley, Georgia.

She'll be facing off in the best in show ring against her husband, Justin Smithey, who handles Mathew the Frenchie but is one of Bourbon's breeders. As for which dog he'll be rooting for, “when you're a competitive person, you want to win with whatever you're showing,” he said.

And Mathew is in it to win it: “He thinks he's very special, and we think he is, too,” Smithey said.

As for Wasabi, “he' s just a fantastic dog,” says handler and breeder David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pennsylvania. “He’s got the charisma and the movement and the showmanship that you want to have.”

