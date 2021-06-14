NC St, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona lock up CWS bids; Hogs out

North Carolina State's Jose Torres (8) is greeted by teammates after hitting a go-ahead home run against Arkansas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee and Arizona locked up spots in the College World Series on Sunday, with the Wolfpack knocking out No. 1 national seed Arkansas.

Two days after losing its NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State beat the Razorbacks 3-2 in the deciding Game 3.

Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps, and Arizona won a three-game series with a 16-3 victory over Mississippi.

Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force deciding third games Monday.

No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Stanford were the first teams to claim spots in the CWS, which opens Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Two CWS openers are set: NC State-Stanford and Arizona-Vanderbilt. Texas will play Notre Dame or Mississippi State and Tennessee faces Dallas Baptist or Virginia.

Ad

This marks the 21st straight NCAA Tournament the No. 1 seed will not win the national title. It's the eighth time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 that the top seed hasn't reached the CWS.

Arkansas (51-13) had been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls most of the season, hadn't lost a best-of-three series since May 2019 and swept the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Ad

Ad

Ad