Rahm preparing for US Open after positive COVID-19 test

Jon Rahm talks with his caddie as he waits to hit on the 14th tee during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. Rahm was later notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SAN DIEGO – The hard part, at first, was having to walk off the course with a six-shot lead and no chance to finish the tournament. Learning on national TV that he had tested positive for COVID-19 didn't help, either.

Once the initial shock wore off, Jon Rahm shifted his focus away from the course.

Concern became the overwhelming emotion, for himself, his wife and infant son, his parents, who had just flown in from Spain.

“I wasn’t there when my parents met my son and I hadn’t seen my parents in over a year, almost a year and a half. Those are the hard parts about this virus in life,” Rahm said Tuesday. “Whatever happens on the golf course was absolutely secondary in my mind.”

His mind and body back at ease, the No. 3 player in the world has swerved his attention back to golf.

Rahm hasn't played since being informed of his positive test after the third round of the Memorial yet is the betting favorite to win this week's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Ad

The Spaniard played some of the best golf of his life two weeks ago at Muirfield Village, reaching 18 under to match the Memorial 54-hole record after a 64 that was nearly nine shots better than the average third-round score. The 26-year-old has played well at Torrey Pines in the past — his first PGA Tour victory was here four years ago — and even proposed to his wife, Kelley, along the hiking trails near the North Course.

“It's finally clicking all together like I was waiting for it to happen. Finally everything was firing on all cylinders,” Rahm said. “Not that I’m expecting to play that perfect again, but I know that I can play at a really high level. So I’m confident, yeah.”

Ad

Ad