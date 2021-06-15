The Latest: Yankee Stadium to resume 100% capacity on Friday

Yankee Stadium is seen devoid of players after a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees was postponed due to predicted inclement weather, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. The game will be played Thursday, May 27 at 4p.m. as part of a single admission doubleheader. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The New York Yankees will resume 100% capacity at Yankee Stadium starting with Friday night’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics.

More than half the 30 teams have announced plans to resume full capacity.

Only Texas began this season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus.

Others announcing the move to full capacity in-season have been Atlanta (May 7), Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Kansas City (May 31), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati and Cleveland (June 2). Detroit (June 8), the Chicago Cubs and Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), the Chicago White Sox, Houston and Milwaukee (June 25), and Minnesota (July 5).

