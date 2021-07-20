Podcast: Inside the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games is nearly upon us. The world’s eyes will be focused on the first global gathering since the pandemic and its ability to pipe music, spectacle and hope onto billions of TV screens. Although this monolith of an event dazzles in its size, production and technology, the main product are the memories it creates for people, whether watching at home or in starring roles on the stadium floor.

In this week's episode of The Podium podcast, we talk to Nikki Webster, Sydney 2000’s “Hero Girl”, about being the protagonist of the biggest show on earth and how the Opening Ceremony fits national identity, sports and pageantry into one stadium. Then Ahmed Fareed tells the story of a fortuitous alphabetical quirk that gave a small nation’s athletes big-time exposure.

Starting July 23rd, The Podium will be coming to you daily from the ground in Tokyo to bring you new stories along with fresh takes on the events of the day. Follow The Podium wherever you listen to podcasts to get the latest episodes.

Ad

View social media post: https://art19.com/shows/the-podium-nbc-olympics/episodes/c18ab9cf-ddfa-4b83-a1cf-bbb5a6796eb0