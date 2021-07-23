WATCH LIVE: Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic rings stand near the new National Stadium Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

It had to be delayed for a year, but the Tokyo Olympics are finally here!

At 7 a.m., you can watch NBC’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony.

Click here to watch the livestream of the event. (NOTE: You may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.)

[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]

Is 7 a.m. a bit too early for you? Don’t worry, NBC will have a special primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony featuring special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry, and the Parade of Nations at 7:30 p.m. EDT.