WATCH LIVE: Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics

It had to be delayed for a year, but the Tokyo Olympics are finally here!
At 7 a.m., you can watch NBC’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony.
Click here to watch the livestream of the event. (NOTE: You may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.)
Is 7 a.m. a bit too early for you? Don’t worry, NBC will have a special primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony featuring special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry, and the Parade of Nations at 7:30 p.m. EDT.