How to watch sailing at the Tokyo Olympics

Questions about how to stream on your device? Visit our frequently asked questions page for more details.
|Saturday, July 24 - 11:05 PM
|Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 1
|STREAM
|Sunday, July 25 - 11:05 PM
|Women's Laser Radial, Men's Laser, M/W Windsurfer Prelims 2
|STREAM
|Monday, July 26 - 11:05 PM
|Women's 49er FX & Men's 49er Prelims, more
|STREAM
|Tuesday, July 27 - 11:05 PM
|Mixed Nacra 17 & M/W 470 Prelims, more
|STREAM
|Wednesday, July 28 - 11:05 PM
|Men's Finn & M/W 470 Prelims, more
|STREAM
|Thursday, July 29 - 11:05 PM
|Men's & Women's 470 Prelims, more
|STREAM
|Friday, July 30 - 11:05 PM
|Men's & Women's Windsurfer Medal Races, more
|STREAM
|Saturday, July 31 - 111:05 PM
|Men's Laser, Women's Laser Radial Medal Races, more
|STREAM
|Sunday, Aug. 1 - 11:05 PM
|Women's 49er FX, Men's 49er Medal Races, more
|STREAM
|Monday, Aug. 2 - 11:05 PM
|Men's Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races
|STREAM
|Tuesday, Aug. 3 - 11:05 PM
|Men's & Women's 470 Medal Races
|STREAM
*TV coverage and times are subject to change
Find full TV listings for sailing and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.