No. 2 Team USA upset by No. 15 Indonesia in mixed team archery prelim

Team USA's first foray into mixed team archery ended in the Round of 16 with a 5-4 loss to Indonesia at the Yumenoshima Archery Field in Koto City, Tokyo on Friday.

The Americans were the No. 2 seed, and the pairing of Brady Ellison, second in men's qualifying, and Mackenzie Brown, fifth in women's qualifying, managed two tens and did not hit an inner ten.

Indonesia's pair of Riau Ega Agatha and Diananda Choirunisa collected four tens and two inner tens to reach the quarterfinal round.

There were plenty of other upsets, both minor and major, in the first edition of mixed team archery in the Olympics, though No. 1 seed South Korea did not have any upset trouble in handling Bangladesh 6-0.

India also reached the quarterfinals with a 5-3 win over Chinese Taipei. That was a slight upset, but much bigger surprises came when No. 12 seed Great Britain slipped past China 5-3 and No. 14 France came back to beat No. 3 Japan by a score of 5-3.

Elsewhere, Mexico handled Germany 6-2, Netherlands shut out Italy 6-0, and Turkey beat the Russian Olympic Committee 6-2.