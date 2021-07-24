Papua New Guinea's Toua first woman to lift in five Olympics

The Olympics often delivers inspiring stories, but the tale of Loa Dika Toua is memorable on so many levels.

Papua New Guinea's Toua became the first five-time female Olympian lifter on Saturday, 21 years after she became the first woman lifter in the history of the Games at age 16.

Incredibly, Toua's Olympic story nearly stopped at four appearances but could've also hit six. She nearly quit the sport after contracting tuberculosis in 2013, and skipped the tournament in 2016 for unique family reasons.

"This would have been my sixth, but in 2016 Rio Olympics I pulled out from the team to give my spot to my sister," Toua told Reuters. "Unfortunately due to financial constraints of the country, we couldn't send our team there."

Toua is yet to win a medal, finishing 10th in 2000, 6th in 2004 and 2008, and 12th in 2012. She will not finish Tokyo on the podium, either.

The 37-year-old has also not ruled out competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. If she were to make an appearance at age 41, she will have lifted at Olympics in Australia, Greece, China, England, Japan, and France.