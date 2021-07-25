Field hockey: New Zealand impresses v Argentina, China wins thriller over Japan

New Zealand's Holly Pearson (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina as Argentina's Valentina Raposo Ruiz De Los Llanos reacts behind them, during their women's pool B match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.

New Zealand got goals from three different players to pick up an impressive 3-0 tournament-opening win over Argentina in Group B play of women's field hockey on Sunday.

Kelsey Smith, Hope Ralph, and Holly Pearson did the damage on the South Pitch at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

New Zealand was a semifinalist in 2016 before losing the bronze medal match to Germany, while Argentina was eliminated by silver-winning Netherlands at the quarterfinal stage.

Hosts Japan staged a thriller with China on the North Pitch, where Gu Bingfeng scored twice in a 4-3 win for the Chinese.

China lost 2-0 and 3-2 leads to the hosts, but rallied to win when Liang Meiyu scored late.

Australia also won a Group B match, taking down Spain by a score of 3-1.

Earlier in Group A, Netherlands beat India 5-1 and Ireland handled South Africa 2-0 before Germany got by Great Britain 2-0