The Podium: Felipe Gustavo, Dusan Bulut discuss their paths to Tokyo, how their hometowns shaped them as athletes

In today's episode of The Podium, Brazilian skateboarder Felipe Gustavo discusses his path to the Olympics, his hometown and what becoming one of the first Olympic skateboarders means to him. He also admits that though he was hesitant about the skateboarding uniforms at first, wearing them is "pretty cool" because it brings attention to the team.

Serbian 3x3 basketball player Dusan Bulut explains what drew him to 3x3, what drives him to keep playing at the highest level and how his Olympic matchups have gone so far.

