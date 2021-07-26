WATCH LIVE: Swimming finals and what else to watch on Monday, July 26, at the Tokyo Olympics

After a delay of a year, it’s time for the Tokyo Olympics!
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 5:30 p.m. - Triathlon - Women’s Triathlon
- 7:30 p.m. - Rowing - Men’s & Women’s Quadruple Sculls Finals, more
- 9:30 p.m. - Swimming - Session 6, Semis/Finals: Women’s 100m Breast & more
Other Events
- 6 p.m. - Surfing - Men’s Quarterfinals
- 8 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men/Women Prelim, Match: Teams TBD
- 10:05 p.m. - Volleyball - Women’s Prelim, Match 8: China vs. United States
- 10:45 p.m. - Surfing - Men’s Semifinals