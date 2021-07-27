Canadian Charron takes gold in women's 64kg weightlifting

Maude Charron of Canada took a 1kg lead in the snatch competition and shook off a missed first attempt in the clean and jerk to take gold in the women's 64kg weightlifting competition.

Charron's chance took a hit when she missed an attempt of 128kg. Italy's Giorgia Bordignon successfully lifted that weight, the highest she attempted, and Chinese Taipei's Chen Hen-Wue converted at 127kg with two lifts to go.

But Charron made a successful second attempt at 128kg, throwing herself back into the mix, especially after Chen wasn't able to convert two attempts at 130kg.

With the Canadian's last lift, she went for 131kg and completed the lift.

Bordignon and Chen held on for silver and bronze when Colombia's Mercedes Isabel Perez couldn't match Charron's lift, missing two attempts at 131kg and then pounding the mat in frustration. They still had to wait while Great Britain's Sarah Davies, who appeared to come close to passing out while successfully lifting 127kg, made a hail-mary attempt at 133kg.