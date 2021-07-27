Men's field hockey: Australia advances, Germany makes statement

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Blake Govers and Tom Joseph Wickham of Team Australia celebrate scoring their fourth goal with teammates during the Men's Preliminary Pool A match between Australia and Argentina on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Australia is the first men's field hockey team to clinch a berth in the knockout rounds of the Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina 5-2 on Tuesday.

Blake Govers scored twice as Australia scored at least five goals for the third-straight match, sending their South American opponents to a first Group B loss.

India rebounded from its loss to Australia on Tuesday, two goals from Rupinder Pal Singh leading a 3-0 win over Spain, while New Zealand overcame two deficits to draw Japan 2-2.

Germany shines in Group B

Over in Group A, it was Germany who made a big statement with a 5-1 beatdown of previously perfect Great Britain. Florian Fuchs and Justus Winder became the sixth and seventh Germans to score in the tournament.

