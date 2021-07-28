Japan musters ninth-inning comeback for walk-off win in baseball's Olympic return

Japan celebrates a 3-2 walk-off victory against the Dominican Republic in the opening game of the Tokyo Olympics baseball tournament.

Japan won the first Olympic baseball game in 13 years inside a rain-soaked Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, rallying from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Dominican Republic.

Shortstop Sakamoto Hayato produced the decisive moment in the final frame with a one-out line drive to deep center, bringing home Murakami Munetaka for the walk-off RBI.

Both starting pitchers matched each other inning-for-inning going six scoreless frames. Cristopher Mercedes of the Dominican Republic struck out seven and allowed three hits, while Japan's Yamamoto Yoshinobu – getting the start over former MLB All-Star Masahiro Tanaka – struck out nine and allowed just two hits.

Once both teams went to their bullpens, the offense – and the torrential rain – came.

