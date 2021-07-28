WATCH LIVE: Team USA basketball looks for a win, golf begins and what else to watch on Wednesday, July 28, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s Olympics coverage that starts at 12 a.m. Wednesday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage starting at noon? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 1 a.m. - Cycling - Men’s Road Time Trial
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard - Final
- 3:30 a.m. - Rugby - Men’s Medal Matches
- 4:30 a.m. - Equestrian - Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
- 6:15 a.m. - Gymnastics - Men’s Individual All-Around: Main Coverage (Sam Mikulak, Brody Malone)
- 7:45 a.m. - Basketball - Men/Women Bronze & Gold Medal Games
- 7:30 p.m. - Rowing - Men’s & Women’s Pair & Lwt Double Sculls Finals, more
- 9:30 p.m. - Swimming - Day 6, Finals: Men’s 100m freestyle & more
Other Events
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Iran
- 1 a.m. - Water Polo - Women’s Prelim, Game 9: Hungary vs United States
- 6:15 a.m. - Gymnastics - Men’s Individual All-Around: Team USA Tracker
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Men’s Golf Round 1, Part 1
- 8 p.m - Beach Volleyball - Women Prelim: USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs KEN (Makokha/Khadambi)
- 8 p.m. - Rugby - Women’s Pool Round - Session 1
- 8:30 p.m. - Archery - M/W Individual Prelims
- 9 p.m. - Cycling - BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinal Runs
- 10 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men Prelim: USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs ARG (Azaad/Capogrosso)
- 10 p.m. - Tennis - Day 6: Center Court: Match 1