Olympic Handball Day 6: Netherlands cruises past Angola

Netherlands' left wing Bo van Wetering (L) jumps to shoot during the women's preliminary round group A handball match between The Netherlands and Angola

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with recaps from all the Day 6 handball action.

Netherlands: 37, Angola: 28

BOX SCORE

Angola held its own in the first half against The Netherlands on Thursday afternoon in Japan, as the women's handball team only trailed 17-15 at halftime. By the end of the match, however, the side looked the part of a heavy underdog, falling in dramatic, 37-28 fashion to the Dutch.

The Netherlands leaned on a strong performance from Bo van Wetering, who netted seven goals on seven shots, and Lois Abbingh, who scored six times on eight shots. Angola was paced by Isabel Guialo, who netter eight goals, albeit on 16 shots.

With the win, The Netherlands kept its unbeaten streak alive; its record is now 3-0, with Angola coming after a 32-21 win over Japan on Sunday and a 43-36 win over Korea on Tuesday. The Netherlands' next match in Group A comes Saturday, when it faces Norway. Angola, on the other hand, remains winless, falling to 0-3 with its next match against host Japan.