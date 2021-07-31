WATCH LIVE: Men’s basketball, swimming finals and what else to watch on Saturday, July 31, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage that starts at 8 a.m. Saturday? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here
Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 11:30 p.m.? Click here
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 12 a.m. - Trampoline - Men’s Qualification and Final
- 2 a.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
- 2 a.m. - Tennis - Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- 3:30 a.m. - Rugby - Women’s Medal Matches
- 4 a.m. - Tennis - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
- 4 a.m. - Tennis - Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
- 6 a.m. - Tennis - Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - S5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400, Men’s Discus; & more
- 6:10 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 5: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B
- 7:15 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 5: Men’s Discus Final
- 6:30 p.m. - Golf - Men’s Golf Final Round, Part 1
- 8:10 p.m. - Track & Field - S6 | Final: W Shot Put; Rnd 1s: W Steeple, M 400m; & more
- 8:10 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 6: Women’s Hammer Qualifying A & B
- 8:50 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 6: Women’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B
- 9:10 p.m. - Cycling - BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals
- 9:30 p.m. - Swimming - Day 9, Finals: Women’s 50m freestyle & more
- 9:35 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 6: Women’s Shot Put Final
- 11:00 p.m. - Tennis - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
- 11:00 p.m. - Baseball - Knockout Stage, Game 1: Teams TBD
Other Events
- 12 a.m. - Golf - Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 2
- 1 a.m. - Water Polo - Men’s Prelim, Game 21: United States vs Hungary
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Women’s 3m Springboard - Semifinal
- 6 a.m. - Baseball - Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States
- 8 a.m. - Basketball - Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic
- 8:50 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men/Women R16, Match 1: Teams TBD