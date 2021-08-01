WATCH LIVE: Women’s gymnastics floor final, women’s beach volleyball and what else to watch on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.
All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.
To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.
Medal Sessions
- 2:30 a.m. - Cycling - Track: Women’s Team Sprint Finals, more
- 4 a.m. - Equestrian - Eventing Team and Individual Jumping
- 4 a.m. - Gymnastics - Event Finals: M Rings, W Floor, M Vault
- 6 a.m. - Track & Field - S9 | Finals: M Steeple, W 5K, W Discus; SFs: W 400mH; & more
- 6:20 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 9: Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying A & B
- 7 a.m. - Track & Field - Session 9: Women’s Discus Final
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - S10 | Finals: M 400mH, W Long Jump; Rnd 1s: M 200m; & more
- 8 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 10: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A & B
- 8:20 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 10: Women’s Javelin Qualifying A & B
- 9:50 p.m. - Track & Field - Session 10: Women’s Long Jump Final
Other Events
- 12:40 a.m. - Basketball - Women’s Prelim Group B: France vs USA
- 2 a.m. - Diving - Men’s 3m Springboard - Prelim
- 4 a.m. - Soccer - Women’s Semifinal - United States vs. Canada
- 6 a.m. - Baseball - Knockout Stage, Round 2: United States vs. Japan
- 6:30 a.m. - Artistic Swimming - Duet - Free Routine (Prelim)
- 9 a.m. - Beach Volleyball - Men’s R16, Match 16: USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs GER (Thole J./Wickler)
- 8 p.m. - Beach Volleyball - Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Teams TBD
- 8 p.m. - Volleyball - Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Teams TBD
- 9 p.m. - Basketball - Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Teams TBD
- 9 p.m. - Diving - Men’s 3m Springboard - Semifinal