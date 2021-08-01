Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: Women’s gymnastics floor final, women’s beach volleyball and what else to watch on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Tokyo Olympics

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

April Ross, left, of the United States, greets teammate, Alex Klineman, during a woman's beach volleyball match against China at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
April Ross, left, of the United States, greets teammate, Alex Klineman, during a woman's beach volleyball match against China at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The Tokyo Olympics are well underway and we want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

[Click here to view the complete Olympics schedule]

Looking to stream NBC’s daytime Olympics coverage that starts at 12 p.m. Monday? Click here

Looking to stream NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage starting at 8 p.m.? Click here

Looking to stream NBC’s primetime continued Olympics coverage starting at 11:30 p.m.? Click here

All times listed below are Eastern time as to when events begin.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.

Medal Sessions

Other Events

