Chinese shooter takes world record in three-position rifle

RESULTS

China continued to dominated the indoor shooting events Monday, with Zhang Changhong winning the men's three-position rifle final with a score of 466.0.

Zhang led most of the way through the competition, with the ROC's Sergey Kamenskiy in close pursuit. The rest of the field was well back and had to be content with shooting for bronze, which Serbia's Milenko Sebic collected.

China now has 11 medals, including four golds — Zhang, Yang Qien in the women's 10m air rifle, Yang and Yang Haoran in the mixed air rifle event, and Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei in the mixed air pistol event. The ROC is second with eight medals, though the U.S. is second in gold medals with three.