Team USA goalkeeper Naeher injured in Olympic semifinal

United States women's soccer goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was forced off the Olympic pitch Monday after a nasty-looking right leg injury in the semifinal against Canada.

Naeher, 33, leapt to corral a Canadian cross and collided with teammate Julie Ertz, put off-kilter and landing hard on her right foot.

The ankle appeared to buckle under the pressure, and Naeher was in considerable pain and required several minutes of treatment from the trainer.

The World Cup champion tried to play on, but her first big kick betrayed her. Naeher signaled to the bench for a substitute, and Adrianna Franch was called into the fray.

Naeher was the hero of the quarterfinal versus the Netherlands, saving a penalty in regulation and then two in the shootout. She's won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and was named 2018 CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year.

Franch, 30, has six USWNT caps. The match is scoreless after 30 minutes.