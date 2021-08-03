Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW YORK – Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday.

New York manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Boone said he was informed of Cole's positive test in the second inning.

In his second season with the Yankees, the 30-year-old right-hander is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29 in which he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Boone said Nestor Cortes Jr. likely will start in place of Cole. Cortes has no record and a 1.93 ERA in three starts and eight relief appearances for the Yankees this season.

