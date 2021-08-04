Olympic Field Hockey Day 12: Netherlands on to final

Eva de Goede, Pien Sanders and Felice Albers of Team Netherlands celebrate during the women's semifinal between Netherlands and Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Netherlands 5, Great Britain 1

A cagey first quarter gave way to the expected result of the women's Olympic field hockey semifinal between Netherlands and Great Britain, the Dutch scoring a 5-1 win and a berth in the gold medal match.

Felice Albers scored twice and tournament-leading scorer Frederic Matla continued her impressive Olympics with her eighth goal, icing the semifinal with 11 minutes to play.

Netherlands kept Great Britain to three shot attempts and seven circle penetrations.

Now the heavy favorites regardless of who wins the other semifinal, coach Alyson Annan's Netherlands went 5-0 in group play and has scored 26 goals while conceding just three in the tournament.