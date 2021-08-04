What they're saying: Biles beams in conquering return

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 3: Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 3, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Iris van den Broek/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Simone Biles won the bronze medal in the women's individual balance beam final early Tuesday morning in the United States (Tuesday evening in Tokyo). The six-time Olympic medalist returned to the floor for the first time since the team final event, where she withdrew. Biles withdrew from all her other events she was scheduled to compete in, but returned for a chance to compete for an individual medal on the balance beam. She overcame the "twisties" she was experiencing, delivering a very good performance, scoring a 14.000 to leave Tokyo on a high note. Her accomplishment coaxed sports and entertainment stars to flood her timeline with supportive messages.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian all time, took time to salute Simone on his Instagram story:

Tennis icon and equality champion, Billie Jean King, had some encouraging words for Simone:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1422513556797394946?s=20

Nadia Comaneci definitely knows how hard it is to medal in gymnastics:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/nadiacomaneci10/status/1422561345640226820?s=20

Fellow two-time Olympian, Simone Manuel, tweeted her support:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/swimone/status/1422487174751064070?s=20

Her fellow "grandma" on the team showed her some love:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/mykaylaskinner/status/1422504885660966912?s=20

Adam Rippon knows a thing or two about comebacks:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/AdamRippon/status/1422523884067119104?s=20

And finally, Taylor Swift and Simone had this cute exchange after the event:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1422692337499660290?s=20