Belgium tops Australia, wins field hockey gold in shootout

The Belgian players celebrate victory after winning the gold medal final match over Australia

Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch had his first gold-sealing shootout save wiped off the board by video review, but proved adept with his second chance to give his country gold.

1-1 after 60 minutes, Belgium won 3-2 in the shootout to claim gold four years after taking silver in Rio.

Scoreless at halftime thanks to a spectacular save from Australia goalkeeper Andrew Charter, Belgium didn't need long to find the back of the goal in the second half.

Florent van Aubel tracked a loose ball to the doorstep, out-racing Charter to a loose ball and slashing home for his second goal of the tournament and a 1-0 lead for Belgium.

It stayed that with until 47 minutes were played and Tom Wickham tied the score at 1-1.

That send the nations into a shootout, and Australian star Blake Govers couldn't score and Van Aubel did before both teams made their second attempts work for goals.