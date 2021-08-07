Cloudy icon
75º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Sports

France outlasts ROC to win first men’s volleyball gold

Joseph Schwerdt

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Earvin Ngapeth of Team France reacts with teammates as they compete against Team ROC in the men's volleyball gold medal match in Tokyo.
Earvin Ngapeth of Team France reacts with teammates as they compete against Team ROC in the men's volleyball gold medal match in Tokyo.

France, ranked fourth in the world, defeated the team from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to claim its first Olympic gold medal in men’s volleyball.

The French team burst out to win the first two sets 25-23, 25-17, before Russia stormed back to take the next two frames 25-21, 25-21.

France won the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-12 to claim the gold medal. The match took 2:15.

France defeated sixth-ranked Argentina in straight sets to make it to the final. The Russians, advanced to the final after a comeback victory over Brazil, the world's top ranked team.

The Russians won gold in London but finished fourth in Rio after losing to the United States in the bronze medal match.

2021 NBC Universal