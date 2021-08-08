USA edges China, takes home most gold medals from Tokyo Olympics

It took until the final few medal events of the Tokyo Olympics, but the United States pushed ahead of China to close the 2020 Games as the big winners. The U.S. took home more gold medals than any other country (39) as well as more total medals than any other country (113).

USA and China were locked at 38 golds apiece with only a few final medals to be decided. It was the U.S. women's volleyball team that earned the Games' decisive gold with a clean three-set sweep over Brazil.

Team USA rounded out its haul with 41 silver medals and 33 bronze. Tokyo marks the seventh consecutive Olympics that the United States has taken home the most overall medals.

China leaves Tokyo with the second most gold medals (38) and the second most overall medals (88). Host nation Japan won the third most gold medals (27). And athletes representing Russia collected the third most overall medals (70).

The United States entered the Tokyo Games with a commanding lead on the all-time medal standings, adding to its pre-Games totals of 1,023 gold medals, 797.5 silver medals, and 708.5 bronze medals (2,529 total medals). Prior to Tokyo, it was the Soviet Union in second (440 gold medals and 1,122 total) and Great Britain in third (260.5 golds and 849.5 total). China ranked fourth in gold medals (224), but seventh in total medals (546) behind Germany, France and Italy. (If you add the medals from the Soviet Union and Russia, they still place a distant second with 590 golds and 1,556 total.)