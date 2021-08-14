Partly Cloudy icon
75º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers ready to light up scoreboard

Pioneers are a perennial Seminole District power

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: Heritage Pioneers, 1st and 10, High School Football, Camp Tour
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers

Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage returns to work on the gridiron just a couple of months removed from a region final appearance in the VHSL Spring season.

“As far as our offense goes, its going to be how far he takes us. We do have two running backs back, both of them are juniors now, Rajan Booker and Zach Steele who we’re very happy about. They were big cogs in our offense last year. We have a good amount of people back on the offensive side of the football, we lost two or three up front but I think the guys we have coming in are pretty good,” head coach Brad Bradley says.

“Day-by-day we’re getting better, everybody is getting better, working hard, getting ready for the season. Work ethic, we have a lot of young dudes, we also have a lot of upper classman that stand out, and set an example for them to work harder,” quarterback Kameron Burns says.

Heritage, the Class 3 Region C runner-up to Liberty Christian, will open at Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on August 27.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

email

facebook