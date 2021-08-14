1st and 10 Camp Tour: Heritage Pioneers ready to light up scoreboard

Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage returns to work on the gridiron just a couple of months removed from a region final appearance in the VHSL Spring season.

“As far as our offense goes, its going to be how far he takes us. We do have two running backs back, both of them are juniors now, Rajan Booker and Zach Steele who we’re very happy about. They were big cogs in our offense last year. We have a good amount of people back on the offensive side of the football, we lost two or three up front but I think the guys we have coming in are pretty good,” head coach Brad Bradley says.

“Day-by-day we’re getting better, everybody is getting better, working hard, getting ready for the season. Work ethic, we have a lot of young dudes, we also have a lot of upper classman that stand out, and set an example for them to work harder,” quarterback Kameron Burns says.

Heritage, the Class 3 Region C runner-up to Liberty Christian, will open at Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on August 27.