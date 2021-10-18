Protestors attempt to disrupt Olympic flame lighting

A police officer tries to stop protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

OLYMPIA – Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games.”

The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.

The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

