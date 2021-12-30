Virginia Tech basketball game against Pitt postponed

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech home basketball game against Pitt originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

“Virginia Tech remains in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com,” according to a release from the Hokies.

Anyone who bought tickets will be able to use them for the rescheduled game.

