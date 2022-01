(Mark Tenally, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) passing the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A NFC East battle was underway between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles at the FedEx Field.

The Eagles come into Sunday’s NFL football game with three consecutive wins under its belt, whereas Washington just suffered a loss against the Dallas Cowboys last week, 56-14.

Unfortunately, Washington walked away with another loss as it fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s matchup, 20-16.