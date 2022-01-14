Sleds, milk and bread: People are stocking up ahead of the snow

Whether it's food or sleds, many people are getting essentials ahead of this weekend's storm.

The word is out, with significant snowfall just days away, time is ticking to get prepared.

“We’ve been able to get everybody what they need. We made sure everybody was overly prepared, which is a good thing,” said Brett Dagenais-Lewis, the Senior Sales Associate at Northwest Ace Hardware.

At Northwest Ace Hardware in Hollins, customers are getting everything from heaters and propane to ice and shovels. But the most popular item is sleds.

“The sleds are definitely number one, making sure kids are able to have fun in the big snow this year,” added Dagenais-Lewis.

“I came here to buy a sled—all the way from Blacksburg—because there are no sleds in Blacksburg and I called about 5 other stores,” said one customer.

It’s not just hardware stores seeing more traffic. People are also flocking to grocery stores and food is flying off the shelves.

Anytime there’s winter weather in the forecast, it’s inevitable people are looking for two things: milk and bread. Ahead of this weekend’s storm I had to ask shoppers the tough question, did they get milk and bread?

“I did. I came last night and they didn’t have any bread so I was on my lunch today and was like, ‘Let me just check,’” said one shopper.

“I got bread, not milk, but I’m dairy-free so there’s that,” joked another.

Some customers just bought the essentials.

“I got beer and salsa.”

Whether it’s salsa, sleds or sandwiches, now is the time to stock up.