Podcast: Relive a historic 24 hours for U.S. women at the last Winter Olympics

On the night of February 20, 2018, Olympic fans in the United States may have watched Lindsey Vonn win a bronze medal in the women's downhill before going to bed for the night.

By the next morning, the U.S. had earned three more medals in South Korea, including Team USA's first ever gold medal in cross-country skiing thanks to the pair of Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall.

And that was just the start. As night arrived again in America, the next day of competition got underway in PyeongChang, and the medals kept rolling in. Four more medals were secured in individual competitions, then the U.S. women's hockey team delivered an unforgettable moment by defeating fierce rival Canada in overtime to win its first gold medal since 1998.

Of Team USA's 23 medals in PyeongChang, nine of them were earned during this one period of time that spanned roughly 24 hours. And of the nine medals that came during this run, seven them were earned by women.

On the latest episode of "The Podium" podcast from NBC Olympics, two women who were part of that incredible medal run — Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield — gave first-hand accounts of what happened that day and shared how they've grown since then. Listen to the full episode below.

