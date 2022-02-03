China picks up 2nd win, and other mixed doubles curling results

Zhi Ling of Team China competes against Team Australia during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin during the 2022 Winter Olympics Wednesday in Beijing, China.

China 6, Australia 5

China won their first game of the mixed doubles curling competition, and returned to the ice with another victory Wednesday night. The Chinese team defeated Australia 6-5.

Australia came close to their first Olympic curling win for a second straight game, but a mistake in the final end allowed China to hold on for the win.

In the eighth, Australia needed two to at least force extra ends, and had a chance with a crowded house. But Tahli Gill’s hammer throw missed everything, forcing the Aussies to settle for just one point and the loss.

Australia was coming off of a disappointing loss to Team USA in their first game of the Olympics. China’s newcomers SuYuan Fan and Zhi Ling have no international curling experience together, but that hasn’t stopped them so far. The duo defeated Switzerland in their first game of the Games.

China led Australia, 3-1, through three ends, and kept that lead through four after a crucial mistake in the fourth by Australia. Gill had an empty house and just needed to put the rock anywhere, but her throw was too hard and went through, blanking the end and giving up hammer to China in the fifth.

China capitalized by taking a point in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-1.

Gill redeemed herself in the sixth with a perfect takeout that scored three points and tied the score with two ends to play.

China got two back with a shot by Fan that went past the guard and curled perfectly thanks to the sweeping of Ling, getting into the house to again put China up, 6-4, heading into the final end.

China (2-0) will play their third game of the Olympics on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. EST against Sweden.

Australia (0-2) will also play at 7:05 a.m. against the Czech Republic.

Great Britain 6, Canada 4

Wednesday’s slate of games saw the defending Olympic gold medalists from Canada take on the defending World Champions from Great Britain.

In the end, Great Britain was able to steal points in the eighth and steal a win over the defending Olympic champs, 6-4.

Canada’s John Morris was half of the mixed doubles team that won the Olympic title four years ago. Morris teamed up with Rachel Homan last year for these Games.

Homan’s hammer throw in the third hit the guard, allowing Great Britain to steal a point with a lone rock on the button to take a 2-1 lead early.

Canada scored two more in the sixth, but Great Britain answered with two of their own in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead going into the final end.

Great Britain (2-0) will play again on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. EST against Switzerland.

Canada (1-1) will next take on Norway at 7:05 a.m.

Sweden 7, Czech Republic 4

Two stolen points in the eighth end helped Sweden to a 7-4 win over the Czech Republic Wednesday night.

Sweden scored two points in both the seventh and eighth ends for the come-from-behind win.

Czech stole a point in the third after a takeout throw by Zuzana Paulova on their final throw and a mistake by Sweden that saw their hammer throw curl too much and out of the inside. Czech led 2-1 through three ends.

Sweden stole a point right back in the fifth after the Czech hammer throw went ride to allow Sweden to take a 3-2 lead.

Sweden (1-1) will next take on China on Thursday at 7:05 a.m.

Czech Republic (1-1) will take on Australia on Thursday morning at 7:05 a.m.

