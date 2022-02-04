Scope out the Olympic snowboard slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park

Olympic slopestyle snowboarders and freeskiers will throw down their best tricks starting Feb. 5 at Genting Snow Park. Athletes will be scored based on amplitude, difficulty, variety, execution, and progression in six sections. The three jib sections at the top are where athletes can earn more technical points, while the three jump sections at the bottom are where more amplitude and progression points can be scored. Each jib section is lined with a snow wall designed to look like the Great Wall of China that helps protect athletes from the wind.
The Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park features six sections: three jib sections and three jumps.
FIS/Schneestern
Section 1: Jibs
The first jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS/Schneestern
Features are numbered from right to left.
Section 2: Jibs
The second jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS/Schneestern
Features are numbered from right to left.
Section 3: Jibs
The third jib section of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS/Schneestern
Features are numbered from right to left.
Section 4: Jump 1
The fourth section and first jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS-Schneestern
Skew Jumps: Twin curved angle jumps. Athletes may hit either kicker. Red Gerard, defending gold medalist in snowboard slopestyle, stomped a switch backside 1260 off this feature during his winning run at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Section 5: Jump 2
The fifth section and second jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS/Schneestern
Section 6: Jump 3
The sixth section and third jump of the Olympic slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park.
FIS/Schneestern
Big Air: The largest kicker. Athletes are expected to go big or go home for this jump. 2018 ski slopestyle gold medalist Oystein Braaten hit a switch left side double cork 1440 double grab on this jump in PyeongChang.
Find out how Anderson decides to hit the course when the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifiers begin at 9:45 p.m. EST on Friday. Watch on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.
