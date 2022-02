(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.

Didn’t get a chance to watch the Opening Ceremony as it unfolded in Bejing?

Don’t worry! You still can check it out!

At 8 p.m., you can turn on WSLS 10 or click here to watch the livestream of the primetime airing of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.