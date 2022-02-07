Denmark earns first-ever ice hockey victory at 2022 Winter Olympics

Denmark made history by winning its first-ever hockey game at the Olympics with a 3-2 victory over the Czechs.

Denmark is competing in ice hockey for the first time ever at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and Monday morning the Danish women earned their first-ever victory in Olympic competition.

Led by captain Josefine Jakobsen, the Danish squad fell into an early hole when Czech defender Aneta Tejralova buried a wrister from the high slot 5:48 into the opening period. Not long after, it was Jakobsen herself who tied the game with a goal of her own on the breakaway.

The Danes and Czechs traded goals once again in the middle stanza, but in the third period it was Silke Glud who scored the game-winning goal just 49 seconds into the frame. Naturally, it was Jakobsen who picked up the primary assist on Glud's tally. Denmark managed to hold off the Czechs' late push and win the tilt by a score of 3-2.

This is a historic Olympics not just for Denmark's women, but also for its men's hockey team. The Danish men are making their Olympic debut at these Games too, and their first contest is set for 8:10 a.m. ET on February 9 against, ironically, the Czech Republic.

The Czech team is making its Olympic debut in women's hockey at these Games as well. Prior to their loss to Denmark, they had won both of their first two games of the Olympic tournament.

You can watch a full replay of the Danes' first-ever Olympic ice hockey victory here.