USA vs. Germany: Score, updates, highlights in 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey

The U.S. is taking on Germany in their final tilt of the preliminary stage of the Olympic tournament with hopes of staying unbeaten.

The United States men's hockey team is the only team from Group A that's still unbeaten, and they're looking to keep their undefeated record intact against Germany before the start of the knockout stage at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Follow along below for live updates of all the action in the U.S. men's hockey team's game against Germany at the Olympics.

First period

0:00 - The Americans take the ice in their lighter blue (and also very ugly) uniforms. Germans in white. Puck is dropped and the action is officially underway.