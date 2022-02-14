The Podium: How 'the grab' can make or break a gold medal run

Nicholas Goepper of Team United States performs a trick during the Freestyle Skiing Big Air training session on Day 2 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang.

“The grab” is an important nuance of snowboarding or skiing. Successful grabs can make the difference in getting on the podum, but a slip-up can prove costly.

In freeskiing events, the ski grab makes a trick that much better. In snowboard cross, it can make athletes more aerodynamic.

Day 9’s episode of The Podium starts with three American freeskiers – Nick Goepper , Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson – who describe the levels of complication and variation when it comes to the different kinds of tricks. They also talk about what happens if they miss a grab and times when grabbing the sharp skis result in a cut hand.

Ad