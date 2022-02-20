Norway retains title with most medals at 2022 Winter Olympics

With all 109 medal events decided, competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is officially complete.

After three weeks of dominance, Norway stands alone atop the chart with the most total medals (37) and the most gold medals (16). Norway broke its own record for the most gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics with 16, to go along with eight silver medals and 13 bronze medals. (Norway and Germany in 2018 both matched the record of 14 gold medals at a single Winter Olympics previously set by Canada in Vancouver 2010.) Norway narrowly missed eclipsing its high-water mark of 39 total medals, won in PyeongChang.

The United States finished the Games with eight gold medals -- tied for the fourth most along with Sweden and the Netherlands. But America's total medal count of 25 put them fifth. In addition to eight golds, the U.S. tallied 10 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

The ROC finished second with 32 total medals (six gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze). Germany, after absolutely dominating the sliding sports with gold medals in nine out of 10 events, slotted third with 27 total medals (12 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze). And Canada eclipsed the U.S. for fourth with 26 total medals (4 gold, 8 silver, 14 bronze).

The 32 medals won by Russian athletes mark the most medals ever won by Russian athletes in on Winter Olympics, regardless of representation.

Host-nation China delivered its best Winter Olympics performance, scoring the third-most gold medals (9) but ranking 11th with 15 total medals. The nation's previous best total was 11 total medals, reached in both 2006 and 2010.

For the United States, Nathan Chen, Jessie Diggins, Lindsey Jacobellis, Elana Meyers Taylor, and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue all secured multiple medals. Jacobellis is the only athlete to win two gold medals.

After PyeongChang saw a Winter Olympics-record 30 different National Olympic Committees win medals, 29 different NOCs claimed at least one medal in Beijing.

We've come a long way since the inaugural Winter Olympics in 1924, when 16 events across six sports were decided in Chamonix, France.

*It should be noted that ROC's gold medal in the team figure skating event is provisional and dependent upon the adjudication of Kamila Valieva's doping case. The United States finished second with Japan in third and Canada in fourth.

