Assistant Spotlight: Virginia Tech’s Pierson Prioleau

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech football program held a meet and greet with the media ahead of spring camp opening for a chance to put the spotlight on the assistant coaches of the program. We kick off our coverage with a familiar face to Hokie Nation--from his playing days to his current role as the safeties coach: Pierson Prioleau.

Prioleau returned to Blacksburg and joined the Hokies sideline in 2019 as the director of player development for the defense before Brent Pry elevated him to safeties coach. He’s always been a motivator of men whether it was on game days or even during practices and now the former NFL player is excited to still be part of the staff in a new role.

New Orleans Saints safety Pierson Prioleau (31) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday Nov. 22, 2009 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Associated Press/Chris O'Meara)

“Coming back to Blacksburg where I played my blood, sweat and tears in Lane Stadium, having the opportunity to be part of this program in any way was a dram come true,” said Prioleau.

“Now, having the opportunity to be an on-field coach and have a direct effect on the outcome of the game, and development of these men under my tutelage and in the safeties room, is a blessing and something I always dreamed of doing. I’m indebted to Coach Pry for giving me the opportunity and Coach Fuente for the opportunity before that because if I’m not on the staff here, I’m not on the staff now.”

Ad

Prioleau’s son PJ who was a star player at nearby Radford High School is currently in his second season with the Hokies as a wide receiver.