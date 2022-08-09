1st and 10 Camp Tour: Size and depth are advantages for Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour heads to the New River Valley for a check on Christiansburg, where the Blue Demons have been eating their Wheaties and more--returning to the field stronger and quicker.

Christiansburg enters year six under coach Alex Wilkens. The program is coming off its fourth straight playoff appearance, a second round loss to Lord Botetourt. While this years team may not be as experienced the players and coaches feel they are just as talented if not more talented than in 2021. But it’s all about responding and stepping up to the challenge.

“We kind of have an established culture,” said Wilkens. “The kids know what to expect and we did see that pay off a little bit last year. I did lose a lot coaches in the offseason so I guess this year will be a test of the culture. What are the kids doing by default and what their habits are because we have new coaches teaching them.”

“We definitely have some depth,” said Ayden Conley. “Last year we didn’t really have a lot of depth. But this year we have a lot of kids and everybody is so competitive.”

“We all have to work together, be close to each other, work together, work hard to protect our running backs and quarterbacks,” said Blue Demons right guard Jackson Poole. “That’s all we have to do.”

Christiansburg will open with Floyd County on August 26.