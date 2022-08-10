Pry, staff redefining ‘clean slate’ for Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech held its Media Day Wednesday afternoon with first year head coach Brent Pry and his staff providing updates on the program. The Hokies are in their second week of fall camp in Blacksburg and are still making adjustments and improvements. We learned that many players will be making position changes heading into 2022 which Pry said is refreshing.

“I think it’s kind of a renewed outlook for the majority of the team,” said Pry. “This was a chance to reboot.”

Since taking over the head coaching job, Pry has been adamant about being transparent to the players, to the program and about the players and program to the public. He was clear on Wednesday that the direction of the program is strictly forward and has no influence from the previous regime.

“I said as much to them that we did not as a staff go to the previous staff to get opinions, to get judgments and get evaluations. We didn’t want that,” Pry said. “It was a clean slate. You come in and no matter where it’s been or what’s happened or mistakes or weaknesses that were there. We will identify things as we move forward.”

Ad

This mindset and culture has led to Connor Blumrick taking on the tight end position and former Salem standout Jayden McDonald moving from defensive back to linebacker, just a few of the more notable changes.