Heritage ready to correct mistakes in rematch with LCA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Any time you’re practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, it’s considered an honor and a privilege. It’s become a tradition for Heritage and Liberty Christian Academy--the two teams that will battle for the VHSL Region 3C Championship on Saturday.

The two Seminole District foes met in the regular season in what was a low-scoring 14-6 final, in favor of the Bulldogs. Though it was a loss, it was promising for the Pioneers to hold a potent offense to just 14 points. With the stakes being higher and the team feeling more confident this time, Heritage is ready to correct the details and clean up mistakes in hopes of getting the victory this weekend.

“I think like everyone else, we’ve gotten better, nobody would be here playing right now if your team hasn’t gotten better,” said Heritage head coach Brad Bradley. “Then at the end of the day, its 48 minutes. It’s 48 minutes to either get another 48 minutes or get another 48 minutes to pack our stuff and go home. There’s no doubt about it, we felt we came out of there thinking there were things here and there we could have done better.”

“Making mental errors, not shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Pioneers senior Terrell Washington. “It wasn’t as much what they did to us as what we did to ourselves, that’s all we have to do is clean it up, play our game, do as we did against Brookville and play our game.”

Heritage and LCA will take the field for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday from Williams Stadium.