Heritage turns tables on LCA, wins Region 3C

Pioneers down Bulldogs 22-17

John Appicello, Sports Director

Lynchburg, Va. – Heritage High School didn’t forget the 14-6 heartbreaker during the regular season. This time around the Pioneers got the best of the Bulldogs to capture the Region 3C crown and advance to the VHSL state Class 3 semifinals.

Led by quarterback Jaicere Batemen’s pair of touchdown runs and a touchdown pass, Heritage built a 22-11 lead and hung on for the 22-17 victory.

”I think tonight, more importantly, I think it was us just believing in ourselves. It wasn’t pretty --but they don’t give style points. We found a way to win. Great team win. Now we gotta enjoy this and get off the field and get ready for Christiansburg,” Heritage head coach Brad Bradley explained.

The Pioneers got a pair of td runs from Bateman-- 1 yard and 50 yards in length. Bateman also threw a 21 touchdown pass to Tavion Clark that made the game 12-11.

LCA’s Justis Belford rushed for an 11 yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs an 11-6 lead. Joe Borchers threw a 5 Yard touchdown pass to Dalton Nesselrotte to pull within 22 - 17.

Heritage moves to 11-2 and welcomes 3D champion Christiansburg to Lynchburg next weekend for a Class 3 state semifinal.

